Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Oconto Falls, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Oconto Falls, WI
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Oconto Falls, WI
Trent Gregory Maloney

Trent Gregory Maloney Obituary
Trent Gregory Maloney

Oconto Falls - Trent Gregory Maloney, 9, Oconto Falls, died Friday morning, February 28, 2020 at Children's Hospital of Milwaukee, following complications from cardiac arrest he suffered 5 weeks earlier.

Visitation will take place 3-8pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls. Visitation will continue after 9am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the church until the time of service at 11am. A complete obituary will follow in tomorrows edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
