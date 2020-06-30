Troy R. HruskaMarinette - On June 2, 2020, Troy R. Hruska rode his beloved Honda Gold Wing all the way to meet the Lord. We can all just imagine that introduction, can't we? Troy graduated from Oshkosh West High School and served in the US Air Force before returning to attend UW-Oshkosh, where he met his future wife Pamela Sakowicz. Between high school, the military and college, Troy made one or two hilarious memories that many of us were a part of. He loved those stories! Troy also absolutely loved the fireworks at DisneyWorld, which really isn't a surprise, as most of us know how much he loved to watch - and make - things blow up.Troy and Pam spent 29 adventurous years together and would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on August 12th, 2020. Not sure how they were planning to top being remarried by Elvis in Las Vegas for their 20th, but it definitely would have been something to remember.Troy also leaves behind four incredible children that he was so very, very proud of: Kaetchen, Robert, Heather Anne and Nick. His kids were his pride, his joy and the lights of his life and he bragged about them to anyone who would stand still. Troy is additionally survived by his in-laws Ed and Dee Sakowicz; brother-in-law Eddie (Noelle) Sakowicz and their three children Edward, Oliver and Troy's beautiful goddaughterGracie; special cousin Jamie O'Mary with Jamie's children Cody, Jamie Jr., and Sierra; special cousin Jenni Neumann; other loving aunts, uncles and cousins; and Troy's much-loved 1978 Monte Carlo. He is further survived by his parents and brother.A celebration of Troy's life will be held Sunday, July 19th at the 1911 Grille and Tap House (formerly Loopy's 2), W1911 Flame Rd, Marinette, WI. A memorial service will begin at 2pm, followed by a Troy approved buffet.