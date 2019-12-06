|
|
Trudey Peterson
De Pere - Trudey (Resch) Peterson, 65, of De Pere, WI, passed away on December 4, 2019. She was born in Antigo, WI, on September 27, 1954, to Wilfred "Wink" and Gretchen (Below) Resch. Trudey graduated from Antigo High School, class of 1972, and continued on to receive her degree in nursing, followed by ongoing certifications and education in nursing and health care administration. On August 18, 1973, she was married to Roy Peterson, of Sparta, WI, sharing 46 years together.
Trudey was a born caregiver and worked throughout her life in the health care industry. She retired from Oddfellows Nursing Home as CEO in 2012. She was active throughout her life with various organizations from Girl Scouts, to Juniors Women's Club, to national healthcare advisory committees. She spent as much of her life as possible behind a camera lens - from portraits, to landscapes, to wildlife, she captured it all. Traveling from Ethiopia, to Churchill Manitoba, to Yellowstone National Park, one shot at a time. She was as comfortable sipping mojitos on a beach as she was standing in twenty below zero weather, waiting for the perfect snowy owl shot. She thoroughly enjoyed spending her time road trippin', painting ceramics and playing bridge with her many friends. Her off-the-cuff humor, lighting the way the entire time.
Trudey is survived by her husband, Roy Peterson; three children, Matt (Tammy) Peterson, of De Pere, Todd (Amy) Peterson, of Norristown, PA, and Valerie Peterson, of Madison, WI; four grandchildren, Angela Olson, Justin Olson (fiancé Alicia Ahlberg), Ethan and Hallie; great-granddaughter, Evelyne; seven siblings, Sam (Sandi) Resch, Jenny (Dale) Schaffner, Tom (Sharon) Resch, John (Diana) Resch, Andy (Judy) Resch, Emily (Gary) Hamm and Caroline Jensen (John Kwiecinski).
Trudey is preceded in death by her father Wink and mother Gretchen.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Monday December 9, 2019, with Celebration of Life to follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
The Peterson family wishes to thank everyone for the well wishes and prayers.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019