Trudy Lee Propson
1968 - 2020
Trudy Lee Propson

Flat Rock, NC - Trudy Lee Propson, 51, of Flat Rock, NC, and previously of Atlanta, GA, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Pardee UNC Healthcare, in Hendersonville, NC. She was born October 8, 1968, in Kaukauna, WI to Ann Knight Propson and the late Donald J. Propson.

Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Sunday from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with the Rev. David Hatch officiating. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations in Trudy's honor be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital C/O Memorial Giving, 591 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta by going to www.GRRA.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
