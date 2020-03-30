|
|
Tryna Hinckley
Green Bay - Tryna Mae Hinckley, 92, of Green Bay passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Tryna was born on February 24, 1928 in Pella, IA, daughter of the late Cora Van Houweling. She married the late Claude Hinckley and they spent many years of marriage until his passing in 1979.
She is survived by her son, Brian (Donna) Hinckley and a daughter Bonnie (Tom) Lardinois, along with grandchildren: Sheri (David) Malvitz-Day, Nicole Dorsey (Special Friend Adam), Tina (Ryan) Sabin, Debra Hinckley (Fiance' Jeremy). Tryna also leaves six great grandchildren, along with numerous extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melissa Lardinois, and a great grandson, Anthony Lardinois.
Given the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus services are private. A Celebration of Tryna's life will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of sympathy or remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020