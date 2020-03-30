Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Tryna Hinckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tryna Hinckley


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Tryna Hinckley Obituary
Tryna Hinckley

Green Bay - Tryna Mae Hinckley, 92, of Green Bay passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Tryna was born on February 24, 1928 in Pella, IA, daughter of the late Cora Van Houweling. She married the late Claude Hinckley and they spent many years of marriage until his passing in 1979.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Donna) Hinckley and a daughter Bonnie (Tom) Lardinois, along with grandchildren: Sheri (David) Malvitz-Day, Nicole Dorsey (Special Friend Adam), Tina (Ryan) Sabin, Debra Hinckley (Fiance' Jeremy). Tryna also leaves six great grandchildren, along with numerous extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melissa Lardinois, and a great grandson, Anthony Lardinois.

Given the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus services are private. A Celebration of Tryna's life will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of sympathy or remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tryna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now