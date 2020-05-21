|
Tyler Huffman
Luxemburg - Tyler G. Huffman, 16, Luxemburg, passed away unexpectedly at his home of natural causes on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born on October 21, 2003. He was a Sophomore at Luxemburg-Casco High School. Tyler enjoyed playing on the Xbox, cutting the grass, campfires with the neighbors and playing with his cousin Emme.
Survivors include his mother, Diane Huffman-Lovrek, Luxemburg; one brother, Andrew "Andy" Huffman, CA; aunts, uncles, cousins.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandparents and his special aunt Lorrie.
Friends may call at St. John Lutheran Church, 700 Heritage Road, Luxemburg, WI. 54217, between 10:00 and 10:45 am. Saturday, May 23, 2020. A private celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am with Rev. Carl Brewer officiating.
Public visitation limitations will hold observance of social distancing, six feet spacing. Wearing a mask is advised, please arrive prepared. Maximum 50 person limit in the church, keeping in mind you may be asked to leave the building offering space for others.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.
McMahon Funeral Home, Luxemburg, is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com
A thank you is extended to the Luxemburg Fire and Rescue Squad, Officer Schommer, friends and family in the area especially Susie, Noreen and Mike and Tom G. for always looking out for Tyler.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020