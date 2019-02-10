|
Tyler Langan
Green Bay - Our precious, beloved son Tyler C. Langan unexpectedly and suddenly passed away peacefully from natural causes on February 1 at the age of 30. Ty was born to Alf and Becky Langan on November 30, 1988 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and moved to Allouez with his parents and sister when he was six months old. He terrorized the Green Bay School system, attending Langlade, Aldo Leopold, Lombardi, finally graduating from Southwest High School. He competed in the school district's annual chess tournament several years, always finishing in the top 2 or 3 in his level. While at Southwest, he was a DECA International Finalist (top 15 in the world) his junior year in the E-commerce competition. His senior year he skipped the DECA international competition to attend his Senior Ball, where he was crowned King. Ty matriculated to UW-Whitewater after high school, and finished 2 years before illness forced him to withdraw.
The first several years of his twenties were very difficult for him as his mental illness progressed. He endured many dark days that challenged all of us in his immediate family, but by holding tight to him and to each other, we came through it despite all of the barriers that the current health care laws put in front of him and us. In 2015 Tyler finally was able to get the help he needed, and with the help of proper medication and therapy, we got our son back. His last years were still a daily struggle for him, but he kept moving forward, and throughout it all he remained optimistic and hopeful for the future. He never complained, he never asked, "Why me," and he never resented anyone. His good humor and remarkable intelligence served him well as he kept working toward getting better. Perhaps due to his own struggle, he was the kindest, most accepting person any of us knew. He had empathy for everyone, and malice toward none. His mother always referred to him as our own version of a friendly Golden Retriever, which made him laugh every time he heard it. In the end, he was happy and joyful.
Tyler leaves behind his heartbroken parents, his devastated siblings Samantha Langan-Spencer and Zachary Langan, his brother-in-law Bob Spencer and his precious nephew and godson, Will Spencer. The rest of his family, especially his Aunt Brenda Brooks-Silberman and Uncle Steve Silberman and his cousins Daniel and Anna, his Aunt Beth Krupa and Uncle Mike Krupa and his cousins Jenn and Scott, his Aunt Krickett Carr and Uncle Wayne, and his remaining living grandparent Dee Brooks will carry his memory with them forever. He is being met on the other side by his grandmother Judy Harms, his grandfather Chuck Brooks, and his great grandmother Nona Hamaker.
Tyler touched the lives of everyone he met. He had no enemies, only friends. Now that he is unchained from the fetters that held him back, we believe that he has moved joyfully into the next realm, where he will continue his journey with enthusiasm and relief that he is free.
We will celebrate Ty's life on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM at the Green Bay Area Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship, located at 1313 Main St., Green Bay. At 5 PM we will have a semi-organized memorial remembrance lead by our great friend Carrie Arnold. Everyone who knew Tyler is welcome. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019