Ursula Puyleart
Green Bay - Ursula A. Puyleart, 89, Green Bay, was welcomed into Heaven by her husband and daughter on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Ursula was born on June 21, 1930 in Bellevue the daughter of the now late Albert and Henrietta (VandenLangenberg) Guns. On February 15, 1947, she married Raymond Puyleart at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and the couple enjoyed almost 57 years together. Ray preceded her in death on January 8, 2004. Ursula was employed for several years at St. Norbert Abbey as a housekeeper. She loved her job and made many lasting friendships with the Norbertine Priests through the years. Ursula loved nature and enjoyed their cottage so much in Crivitz that she and Ray decided to move there . Countless gatherings were held "up-north" and so many memories were made, which will always hold a fond place in everyone's hearts. Ursula loved animals especially her poodles, Angel and Snickers. Faith and Family were important to Ursula and she never missed an opportunity to spend time in prayer as well as with family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, great great-grandma, a friend to many and will always be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.
She is survived by her children: Donna Guyette, Dennis (Gloria) Puyleart, Kathy (Rod) Brosig, Sally Novitski and her special friend Jack, Jerry (Sue) Jensen, 21 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. sisters and brother-in-law: Luella Froelich and Carol (Ron) Brice, brother and sisters-in-law: Jim (Sally) Guns, Marilyn Guns and Dorothy Lemmens. She is further survived by her Godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Ray; daughter: Linda Jensen, son-in-laws: Gary Guyette and Ron Novitski, sisters: Isabelle and Vernie , brothers: Ray, Gordy and Robert, along with other in-laws. She was further preceded in death by other relatives and friends.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum, 2770 Bay Settlement Road. DUE TO THE COVID-19 CONCERNS, THE FAMILY OF URSULA RESPECTFULLY ASKS ALL ATTENDING THE VISITATION PLEASE BRING AND WEAR A MASK BEFORE ENTERING THE BUILDING AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING AT ALL TIMES. A Funeral Service will be held only for the immediate family starting at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Bill Hoffman officiating. The Funeral Service will be live streamed at www.hansenfuneralservice.com on Ursulas's Tribute Page. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund has been established in her name. Entombment at the Mausoleum.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.