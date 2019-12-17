|
Val VanHout
Stiles - Val VanHout, husband of Lois for 54 years and father to Mike (Peggy) and Dave, died Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was Grandpa to Courtney (Isaac) and Christian (Veda), brother to Joe (Debbie), uncle to Brian (Cindi), Bob, Troy (Barb), Terry (Bonnie) and Krissy VanHout. Sarah and Jeff Stone.
Brother-in-law to Wayne (Joan) Lemerond. Uncle to Missy (Dan) Staub, Clint (Bobbi) Lemerond. Borther-in-law to Sue and Jim Todd.
Great Uncle to Sammi, Jason, Robbie, Cody, Lucas, Talia, Cade, Tyler and Parker, Katie Jo, Madison, Sianna, Leslie, Ali and Wayne.
Preceding him in death are his Mom and Dad, Marie and Arnold, in-laws, Gil and Jo Lemerond and niece Ann VanHout.
Val lost his life to pancreatic cancer. Lois and family want to thank all the wonderful people at Bellin.
Private family services were held.
If you wish, you can remember him by donating to your local Humane Society or favorite charity.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019