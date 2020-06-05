Valentina Rodgers



Marinette - Valentina B. Rodgers, 88, of Marinette, passed away on June 3, 2020, at Aurora Bay Area Medical Center. She was born on February 14, 1932, in Pulaski, Wis., the daughter of John and Anna Luberda.



Valentina grew up and attended school in Pulaski. On June 25, 1949, she married Stanley R. Rodgers. Together they owned and operated Club 57 in DePere, Wis.



Valentina enjoyed Polka music and loved to go dancing at Equity Hall. She was a member of the American Legion in Marinette for 29 years, and Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Pulaski.



Valentina is survived by her children, Pat Hendricks (Wayne) of Porterfield, Ken (Jill) Rodgers of Fremont, Wis., and Rita Stillwell of Trinity Fla.; grandchildren, Jason (Jenn) Hendricks, Steffanie (Branden) Christensen, Ashley Rodgers, Joshua Stillwell, and Ashley Stillwell; great-granddaughter, Aubre Botelho; a brother, Mitchell (Delores) Luberda of Oneida, Wis., and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Rodgers; as well as brothers and sisters.



No funeral service will be held.









