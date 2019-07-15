|
Valentine "Val" Swiatnicki
Peshtigo - Valentine "Val" Stanley Swiatnicki, 93
On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Val reunited with his beloved wife and went to be with the Lord. He was well cared for this week at Aurora Bay Area Medical Center, Unity Hospice in Marinette and prior to that Rennes West. A special thank you to his CNA, Alexandra and Nurse Kelly. Throughout his final days he was surrounded by his children and grandchildren, the good thoughts and prayers of his family and friends.
Valentine was born February 14, 1926 and a graduate of Coleman High School. He married Luella "Lou" Rouse on June 10th, 1950 and resided in Peshtigo.
In his 93 years on this Earth, Val accomplished a great many things. He was a proud man who gave his time, P.F.C. Valentine Swiatnicki served in the Army. As a Field Lineman, he served in the 672nd Field Artillery Battalion in France and Germany. Val was in combat in the front lines for 39 days. He was on a wire laying crew of the Artillery Battalion, laid telephone wires on the ground, on poles, and underground establishing communication lines between batteries, outposts, and headquarters. Val was responsible for keeping the lines open during combat operations under enemy fire. He also installed and erected switchboards in the field operating them under emergency conditions. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge. During WWII he spent time in France, Germany, Switzerland and Holland. When he returned home, he worked at Woulf Motors in Pound for 10 years, and then Badger Paper Mill for 35 years. Following his retirement, he worked part-time at Great Lakes Custom Tool. Val belonged to the American Legion Post 312 for 72 years. During that time, he served as the Commander and Adjutant.
He stood proudly next to his best friend, the love of his life, and wife Lou for 64 years. Together they raised 7 children: Fran (Wendy Kolaszewski), Jim (Vicki Rodriguez), Ron (Mary Lee Klaver), Mary (Tom Chadwick), Lisa Smith, Renee (Greg Tonn) and Michele (Bruce Bushmaker). Beyond their children, he loved his grandchildren: Heather, Ryan (Aileen), Cody (Abbie), Jennifer (Kevin Roeder), Jessica (Derek Thompson), Vanessa (Chad Rohm), Angie (Bob Smith), Jared, Jayson (Dawn), Rebecca (Adam Thiele), Nathan, Derek (special friend Stephanie), Rachel (Cory Hanley), Allysa, Melissa, and Makayla and Great-Grandchildren: Cassidy, Devlin (Abby), Piper, Carter, Karlee, Landon, Caleb, Jovie, Jaxon, Cooper, Braedhan, Logan, Evan, Mason, Alexis, and Jackson. He is further survived by his brother, Richard and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Luella, Son-in-Law: Tom Smith, Grandson: Anthony Smith, his parents: Stanley and Elizabeth (Zeske) Swiatnicki, Siblings: Edward "Sonny" and Helen, and his In-laws: Albert and Diana (Wolf) Rouse.
As a resident of Peshtigo, he was a dedicated parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He enjoyed time up north fishing, hunting small game, and spending time with family. Val loved the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and the Peshtigo Bulldogs, and could often be found cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events.
Family gathered to support and grieve, children and grandchildren reflected on his example of strength and love. The bond that connects us all is love… the love of Val Swiatnicki.
Robert Fulghum said, "I believe that imagination is stronger than knowledge. That myth is more potent than history. That dreams are more powerful than facts. That hope always triumphs over experience. That laughter is the only cure for grief. And I believe that love is stronger than death." We pray, knowing the legacy of love will carry on as we celebrate his life and remember him fondly.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, July 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church (171 S. Wood Ave.) in Peshtigo from 9:00 am until 11:45 am. A Mass of Christian burial to follow at 12:00 with Father John Harper and Father Jess Berdol concelebrating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Peshtigo with full military honors. Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019