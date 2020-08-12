Valerie FlaniganDenmark - Valerie L. Flanigan, 65, of Denmark, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. The daughter of John and Shirley (Haines) Flanigan, was born in Wilmington, Ohio on January 18, 1955. When Valerie was a young girl her family moved to West Palm Beach, Florida. Valerie had a career in healthcare, for many years worked for ARC of Maryland where she taught job skills. Later, she became a CNA until her retirement. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, hiking, reading, and watching television documentaries.Valerie is survived by her parents, her three daughters, Holly (Steve) Dumek, Misty Figgins (Toni Gonder) and Ginger (Rev. Andy) Zoerb; grandchildren, Taylor Figgins, Chase Figgins, Elizabeth Zoerb, Jacob Zoerb; great-grandchild, Nezryn DeRosa; sisters, Johnna Flanigan, Nadine (Craig) Nance; numerous nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles and other relatives.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alice Flanigan and sister, Suzanne Guptil.Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, Maryland next to her daughter, Alice. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care, Denmark, Wisconsin (920)863-2411 is assisting Valerie's family with arrangements.