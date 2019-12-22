Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
Valleen E. Wheelock-Menomin


1962 - 2019
Valleen E. Wheelock-Menomin Obituary
Valleen E. Wheelock-Menomin

Green Bay - Valleen E. Wheelock-Menomin, age 57, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Valleen was born May 1, 1962. The daughter of Huston Vallee Wheelock and Charlene L. Hawpetoss-Wheelock.

Valleen was well known as a Woman's Traditional dancer in the Pow-wow circle. She was a seamstress, designer, and beader in Native regalia. Valleen was a gifted Native American flute player, she played for elected officials, the USO tour in Japan, and educated her community with lessons. She taught Wisconsin Native American culture and history. Valleen was a skilled spiritual woman. She was caring, generous, and all who knew her much more.

She is survived by her husband, John; sons, Sapatis (Racheal) and Pewabbec; grandchildren, Sapatis and Leo; father, Huston; sisters, Valicia "Lisa"(Rick), Vanita "Vanny"; brother, Mark; nieces, Ahsan and Neset; nephews, Kemewan and Mesaen; and many extended family and friends.

Valleen was preceded in death by her mother, Charlene; brother, Huston Vallee Jr.; and, her sister, Vanessa.

Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 11:00 a.m. today Monday, December 23, 2019. A service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place immediately after services. Sharing will follow the burial at The Parish Hall in Oneida. . Online condolences can be expressed at www.ryanfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
