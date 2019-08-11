Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
1989 - 2019
Green Bay - Valleri Saldaña, 30, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2019. She was born March 23, 1989 to Lu Ann (Teller) and the late Amado Saldaña in Green Bay.

Valleri worked as a caregiver, and loved helping others. She also liked doing hair and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Valleri is survived by her children, Kennedy Shields, Keylahni Valentin, Keliahna Valentin-Saldaña; mother, Lu Ann Saldaña; siblings, Brandon (Athena) Teller, Rae Ann, Felicia, Judy, Dallas, Amado, Connie, Cory, and Sulema Saldaña; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Amado Saldaña; sister, Shannon; aunts, Crystal, Barb, and Judy Teller; as well as her maternal grandfather, Hugh John Teller; and her paternal grandparents, Amado and Teresa Saldaña.

Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. on Tuesday, August 13 from 4-8 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 14 from 9-11 am. The funeral service will be held at 11 am. To send online condolences to the family please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
