Services
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Entombment
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum
Vaughn L. Galvin Obituary
Vaughn L. Galvin

Algoma - Vaughn L. Galvin, 97, Algoma, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Autumn's Journey in Algoma. He was born December 1, 1922 in Birchwood, WI to John and Rose (Tuttle) Galvin.

Vaughn was a World War II Veteran and served overseas in England during his service. He was a long time member of the in Algoma.

Vaughn married Janice (Meredith) Beil in 1946 and they were married for 50 years. She preceded him in death in 1996.

He worked at the Algoma Hardwoods for 43 years until he retired in 1988.

Vaughn is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Meredith, brothers Russell and Dean and sister Norma.

Friends may call at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, from 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 until the time of services at 3:00 PM. with Rev. Joel McKenney officiating. Entombment at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Full Military Rites after the service at the funeral home.

The family wants to give a special thank you to Jennie Pavlat and the entire staff at Autumn's Journey for their excellent care given to Vaughn during his five year stay there and to Unity Hospice for their care and kindness.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Vaughn's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
