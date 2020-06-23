Veda J. (Cornelius) Byers
Green Bay - Veda J. (Cornelius) Byers, 73, of Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1947 to the late LeRoy and Bernice (Williams) Byers Sr..
After graduating from high school, Veda joined the United States Army where she proudly served her country.
Veda was a loving mother and wife. She was very proud of being a grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with all of the kids. She liked watching old westerns, going to concerts, listening to all kinds of music and recreational horticulture. Some of Veda's fondest memories were when she lived in Hawaii and Greece.
Veda is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Michael Byers; daughter Stefanie Smith; three sons: James Smith, Elyzah (Melissa) Byers, and Eric Byers; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her uncle Earl Cornelius; her niece Lisa Cornelius along with many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers: LeRoy Jr. and Adrian Cornelius.
Visitation for Veda will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 4pm- 6pm at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel. A Prayer Service will follow at 6pm. Military Honors will follow. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.