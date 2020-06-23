Veda J. (Cornelius) Byers
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Veda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veda J. (Cornelius) Byers

Green Bay - Veda J. (Cornelius) Byers, 73, of Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1947 to the late LeRoy and Bernice (Williams) Byers Sr..

After graduating from high school, Veda joined the United States Army where she proudly served her country.

Veda was a loving mother and wife. She was very proud of being a grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with all of the kids. She liked watching old westerns, going to concerts, listening to all kinds of music and recreational horticulture. Some of Veda's fondest memories were when she lived in Hawaii and Greece.

Veda is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Michael Byers; daughter Stefanie Smith; three sons: James Smith, Elyzah (Melissa) Byers, and Eric Byers; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her uncle Earl Cornelius; her niece Lisa Cornelius along with many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers: LeRoy Jr. and Adrian Cornelius.

Visitation for Veda will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 4pm- 6pm at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel. A Prayer Service will follow at 6pm. Military Honors will follow. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved