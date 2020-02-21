|
Verine Wahl
Oconto Falls - Verine Wahl, 85, Oconto Falls, died peacefully Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020 at home. She was born July 22, 1934 in Oconto Falls to Clyde and Mary (Dessel) Spice Sr.
On December 6, 1952 she married Leo "Mike" Wahl in Oconto Falls. The couple owned and operated the Wahl family farm for most of their married lives, retiring in 1992. Verine enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, polka dancing, shopping, and cooking big meals for family and farm workers. Over the years, she also enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Oconto Falls Senior Center. Verine especially loved being a Grandma and Great Grandma.
Survivors are two sons, Larry (Jean) Wahl, Leonard (Cindy) Wahl, all of Morgan; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Fred) Kozlowski and Alisha (Josh) Schlosser; Dana (Matt) Gaulke; Chad (Karleen) Angus, Andy (Ginny) Angus, Eric (Jessica) Angus, Laura (Kurt) Delzer and Abby Angus; 14 great grandchildren, Mason and Evelyn Gaulke; Jazlyn, Hazelle and Blaize Kozlowski; Kelson, Kallen and Kalista Schlosser; Evelyn Angus; Maranda and Mallory Angus; Collin, Sadie and Emma Delzer; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo "Mike" in 1998, daughter Karen Angus in 2011, four brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be held 3-7pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Visitation will continue after 11am Friday, February 28, 2020 at the funeral home until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 1pm Friday with Pastor Mark Kostreva officiating. Burial will follow in the Town of Morgan Cemetery.
A special thank you to her son, Larry Wahl and the Unity Hospice team for their care and compassion until the end of her life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020