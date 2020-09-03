Verlon V. Voelker
Marinette - Verlon V. Voelker, 73, of Marinette, passed away August 29th after being struck by a truck while on his motorcycle. Born July 21st 1947, to the late George E. and Gertrude (Wolverton) Voelker, he served in the United States Army during Vietnam and remained in the U.S. Army reserves after his tour was over.
A very social person, Verlon loved spending time with friends, family and even the occasional stranger. He is known for his ability to tell a story, sharing the joy as only he could. He had many hobbies which included working on vehicles and caring for stray cats. He was happiest when riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by a son, Aaron (Magda); two grandchildren; Liliana, Logan; three step children, Matt, Tim, and Adam Doyle three brothers, Alan (Marge), Richard (Cheryl), and Wayne (Mary); a sister, Lorna Converse; a sister-in-law, Linda Voelker; a brother-in-law, Gary Walters and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jodyn Walters and a baby sister, Lora; three brothers, Gene, Henry and Jarold and a brother-in-law, James Converse.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 6th at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay, WI) from 2 pm to 4 pm with a memorial service to follow at 4 pm. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
