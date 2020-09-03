1/
Verlon V. Voelker
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verlon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verlon V. Voelker

Marinette - Verlon V. Voelker, 73, of Marinette, passed away August 29th after being struck by a truck while on his motorcycle. Born July 21st 1947, to the late George E. and Gertrude (Wolverton) Voelker, he served in the United States Army during Vietnam and remained in the U.S. Army reserves after his tour was over.

A very social person, Verlon loved spending time with friends, family and even the occasional stranger. He is known for his ability to tell a story, sharing the joy as only he could. He had many hobbies which included working on vehicles and caring for stray cats. He was happiest when riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by a son, Aaron (Magda); two grandchildren; Liliana, Logan; three step children, Matt, Tim, and Adam Doyle three brothers, Alan (Marge), Richard (Cheryl), and Wayne (Mary); a sister, Lorna Converse; a sister-in-law, Linda Voelker; a brother-in-law, Gary Walters and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jodyn Walters and a baby sister, Lora; three brothers, Gene, Henry and Jarold and a brother-in-law, James Converse.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 6th at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay, WI) from 2 pm to 4 pm with a memorial service to follow at 4 pm. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved