Vern Pahl
DePere - Vern Robert Pahl of De Pere passed away on August 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. The son of Milton and Merlina (Hussong) Pahl was born in Green Bay on March 7, 1935. He graduated from De Pere High School in 1953.
In 1954, Vern married Janice Becker. She preceded him in death in 1966. Vern married Suzanne (Sue) Bressers in 1970, and they enjoyed almost 50 years together.
Early in his working career, Vern worked in construction. He later moved into management and sales, and in 1983 Vern started his own business, Pahl Quality Windows and Doors, which he owned and operated until his retirement. Vern was a long time and active member of the Brown County Home Builders Association, and the Kiwanis Club of De Pere. Vern loved to play baseball and softball through the years, and was even extended an invitation to try out for the Milwaukee Braves. He also loved to hunt, and particularly enjoyed deer hunting in Wisconsin, and regular hunting trips to Montana with his five sons and his son-in-law, Chad Ramos.
Vern was very generous with his time. He was always willing to lend a hand where he could for family, friends, or anyone else in need. Vern was a natural story teller. He always welcomed friends, new and old, with a smile, a joke or an amusing story, and effortlessly made others feel at ease. Vern never cut corners. He always put the utmost effort into everything he did. Some of the fondest memories of Vern include the way his deep laughter filled the house every Sunday morning when Laurel & Hardy came on the television, his love and respect for wildlife, the time and effort that he invested in his Fourth of July fireworks shows for friends and family, and the delight he took in preparing magnificent family meals.
Vern is survived by his loving wife Sue and children Steve (Cindy) Pahl, Sandy Birchfield, Brian Pahl, Thomas Pahl, Christopher (Michelle) Pahl, and Kelley (Chad) Ramos, and by his daughter-in-law, Mary Pahl. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Vern is further survived by sisters-in-law Margaret Pahl, Betty De Tennis and Julie (Bob) Kidney, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Vern was preceded in death by his parents, son Jim Pahl, wife Janice, brother Roger Pahl, and three infant sons.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave, De Pere, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday, August 22nd at First United Presbyterian Church, 605 N Webster Ave. De Pere from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 am. Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Luke Farwell officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Vern's family would like to extend a special thank-you to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Vincent Hospital Critical Care Unit for their wonderful care and concern for Vern and his family, as well as the many family friends that have provided support during this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019