Vern Pahl
DePere - Vern Robert Pahl of De Pere passed away on August 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave, De Pere, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday, August 22nd at First United Presbyterian Church, 605 N Webster Ave. De Pere from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 am. Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Luke Farwell officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019