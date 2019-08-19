Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:30 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Vern Pahl


1935 - 2019
Vern Pahl Obituary
Vern Pahl

DePere - Vern Robert Pahl of De Pere passed away on August 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave, De Pere, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday, August 22nd at First United Presbyterian Church, 605 N Webster Ave. De Pere from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 am. Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Luke Farwell officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
