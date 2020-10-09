1/1
Verna Hockers
1921 - 2020
Verna Hockers

DE Pere - Verna Johanna Hockers passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Verna was the daughter of the late Martin and Bertha (Schampers) Cornelissen. She was born on November 23, 1921 in the town of Hobart.

On October 5, 1946 she married Robert A. Hockers at St. Boniface Church in De Pere. She was a lifelong resident of De Pere and in her early years worked for St. Norbert's College in food service, giving it up to raise her three children.

Verna is survived be her three children, Robert H. (Mary) Hockers, Howard; Ralph (Debbie) Hockers, De Pere and Diane Hockers, De Pere.

She will be missed by her grandchildren, Eric (Jil) Hockers, Shaun Hockers (special friend Rachael Vanden Langenberg), Chad (Bilan) Hockers, Tammy (Bryan) Laper, and Brian Hockers.

Verna is further survived by her great grandchildren, Megan, Cole, Hannah, Landon, Colton, Riley, Bryce, Antone, Zoey, numerous great great grandchildren, and a good family friend, Dena Posenke.

In addition to her parents, Verna is preceded in death by her husband, Robert in January 2000; two great grandchildren, Liam and Noah Hockers and her brothers and sisters, Regina (Ed) Coenen, Angenie (Norb) Klister, her twin brother Vernon (Jackie) Cornelissen, Lloyd Cornelissen, Geneva (Harold) Linsmier, Norman (Monica) Cornelissen and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and Robert's family.

Due to COVID, a private family service was held with Fr. Mike Ingold officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.

Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, assisted the family with arrangements.








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
