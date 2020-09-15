Verna J. Georgia
Green Bay - Verna J. Georgia, 94, died on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born on March 5, 1926, in Green Bay to the late Frank and Catherine (Jurczykowski) Bosetski.
Upon Clifford returning from service, Verna married Clifford on October 19, 1946, in a double wedding with Norb and Theresa Cisler, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in the Town of Eaton. She was a longtime season ticket holder for the Green Bay Packers and an avid fan. Verna enjoyed playing bingo and playing cards. Verna cherished her family and friends and all the time spent with them. She was a lifetime member of SS Peter and Paul Parish.
Verna will be sadly missed by her three children: Lynn (Cliff) Holiday, Green Bay; Kathy (Dave) Shaw, Crivitz; Alan (Nicole) Georgia, Green Bay; five grandchildren: Tiffany, Tricia, Aaron (Kris), Amber (Robert) and Chris (Rachel); nine great grandchildren: Alliah, Sofia, Alana, Lilas, Lucas and Olivia, Penelope, Aralyn, and Eli; her sisters, Genny Derbique, Rosemary Vandenbush and Carol Bosetski; brother-in-law: Richard (Anita) Bosetski and sister-in-law (Kathy) Bosetski; many nieces and nephews and longtime friend, Vonnie Herlache.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Clifford; two sons, Mony and Carey Georgia; sisters, Esther (Tony) Barrette, Theresa (Norbert) Cisler, Marie (Bill) Rutten and Martha (Don) Enderby, her brothers, Stanley Bosetski, Peter (Esther) Bosetski, and Francis Bosetski and brothers-in-law, Wayne Derbique and Joe Vandenbush.
Friends may call at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 720 N. Baird St., on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Jose Lopez officiating. Entombment in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy a memorial fund has been established in Verna's name.
The family extends their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Aurora Bay Care for their kindness, care, and compassion given to Verna and the family.