Verna L. Borchardt
Wayside - Verna L. Borchardt, 94, Wayside, passed away peacefully Thursday morning October 17, 2019. She was born February 5, 1925 to the late Carl and Cora (Matzke) Loppnow. On September 14, 1946 she married Gilbert Borchardt.
Verna was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family. Weather gardening, canning, cooking or baking, Verna did it all with love. She also enjoyed quilting, and embroidering, as well as a good game of cards. It was the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren though, that she looked forward to the most. Verna was a devout member of Zion Lutheran Church, Wayside.
She is survived by her children; Three sons and daughters-in-law, Lloyd (Jody), Gary (Barb), Dale (Pat), two daughters and one son-in-law, Carol (Gary) Eichhorst, and Sharon Buchholz.
Verna's grandchildren; Brian Eichhorst, Tom and Beverly Eichhorst, Amy and Jon Meidl, Tammy and Ross Buchinger, Bill and Cristy Borchardt, Jim and Cheri Borchardt, Becky and Matt Bobber, Joe and Amy Borchardt, Katie and Craig Zueleger, Jill and Abe Hassemer, Sarah Borchardt, Matt and Kevin Buchholz.
Her great grandchildren; Nicholas and Alyssa Meidl, Jordan and Nick Loose, Gracie and Cade Buchinger, Hannah, Carly, and Haley Borchardt, Emma, Ellie, and Vivee Borchardt, Brody and Bentley Bobber, Sawyer Borchardt, Cora, Clara and Crista Zueleger, Danielle, Amber, and Henry Hassemer, as well as her great great grandchildren; Carter and Owen Loose. Brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Wilmer and Barbara Loppnow and Norman Loppnow. Gilbert's family; Marvin Borchardt, Bernadine and Esther Lemke, Dorothy Zemke, Carol, Alberta Borchardt, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband Gilbert, her son Ronald, in-laws, Rudolph (Hilda) Borchardt and Malinda Borchardt. She is further preceded in death by siblings, brothers-law and sisters-in-law.
Friends may call from 4:00PM - 7:00PM Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church 8378 County Rd W, Greenleaf (Wayside). Visitation will continue after 9:00AM Monday at the church, until time of service at 11:00AM with Pastor Austen Welter and Pastor Kyle Wangelin officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family. Please go to www.nickelfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019