Services
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
920-755-2212
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church
325 Randolph Street
Mishicot, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church
325 Randolph Street
Mishicot, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Rezek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna L. Rezek


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna L. Rezek Obituary
Verna L. Rezek

Mishicot - Verna Rezek, 91, of Mishicot, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.

Verna was born in DePere on January 22, 1929 to Mike and Edna (Kornowske) Micolichek. She married Victor L. Rezek at Melnik Presbyterian Church on April 3, 1948. He preceded her in death April 20, 2002.

Survivors include her four children: Carol Rezek-Jaeger, and her husband, Ronald, of Shawano; Donna Peters of Mishicot; Tom (Kim) Rezek of Two Rivers; and Glenn (Marlene) Rezek of Mishicot; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Betty Wotruba of Cooperstown; along with nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, and her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Gary Rezek; a great-granddaughter, Holly Peters; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Louie and Tillie Rezek; and several brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Lottie (Russell) Kittell, Sr., Roy (Lucille) Rezek, Irene (Emil) Kunstman, and Martin Wotruba.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 325 Randolph Street, Mishicot. Rev. Joel Stuebs will officiate at the service, with burial to follow in the Mishicot Public Cemetery.

The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter's Lutheran Church after 9:00 a.m. Friday morning until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Rezek family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -