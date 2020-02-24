|
Verna L. Rezek
Mishicot - Verna Rezek, 91, of Mishicot, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Verna was born in DePere on January 22, 1929 to Mike and Edna (Kornowske) Micolichek. She married Victor L. Rezek at Melnik Presbyterian Church on April 3, 1948. He preceded her in death April 20, 2002.
Survivors include her four children: Carol Rezek-Jaeger, and her husband, Ronald, of Shawano; Donna Peters of Mishicot; Tom (Kim) Rezek of Two Rivers; and Glenn (Marlene) Rezek of Mishicot; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Betty Wotruba of Cooperstown; along with nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, and her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Gary Rezek; a great-granddaughter, Holly Peters; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Louie and Tillie Rezek; and several brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Lottie (Russell) Kittell, Sr., Roy (Lucille) Rezek, Irene (Emil) Kunstman, and Martin Wotruba.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 325 Randolph Street, Mishicot. Rev. Joel Stuebs will officiate at the service, with burial to follow in the Mishicot Public Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter's Lutheran Church after 9:00 a.m. Friday morning until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Rezek family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020