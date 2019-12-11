Services
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Neville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Neville

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna Neville Obituary
Verna Neville

Sturgeon Bay - Verna Neville, age 87, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. She was born Nov. 26, 1932, in Green Bay to Henry and Anna (Raymaker) Heiptas. On Feb. 6, 1954, she married Larry Neville in Green Bay. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage.

In 1973, Larry and Verna purchased Quietwoods Campground (Sturgeon Bay) and in 1984 they purchased Woodland Acres Campground, renaming it Quietwoods South. Verna was a very hard worker all her life. She spent many long hours at the campgrounds and continued to help her children at the campgrounds in her retirement.

Verna loved to bowl and was a long-time member of the bowling leagues in Sturgeon Bay. For many years, she and Larry liked making overnight trips to various casinos. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time at the cabin and going to Florida with her children and grandchildren. Verna was so pleased that she was able to take her grandchildren to all their extra-curricular activities while they were in school.

She is survived by three children, Denise Neville, Sturgeon Bay; Christine (Michael) Marchant, Brussels; and Steven (Holly) Neville, Sturgeon Bay; 6 grandchildren, Brenna, Kayla, Kody, Danica, Kailyn and Gracie; brother-in-law Harold Neville Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and infant son Mark.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Holy Name of Mary Church in Maplewood. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Friends may call at the Forbes Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00 - 6:30 pm with a prayer service to be conducted at 6:30 pm that evening. Friends may also call at the church on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of service. On-line condolences may be offered at www.forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -