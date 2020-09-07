Verna Peil-Bass
Townsend - Verna Jean (Mull) Peil-Bass, 84, Townsend, WI, and Mission, TX and Howard, WI, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday August 30, 2020. Verna was born on March 11, 1936 to William and Alice (Jasper) Mull in Two Rivers, WI. She was a 1954 graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers. Verna was also a graduate of cosmetology school.
Verna came to Townsend, on a Greyhound bus, to work at Hillcrest Resort for the summer. She met her husband, Jack, who was coming home, after serving in the Korean Conflict.
Verna and Jack were married on Jan 1, 1956 in St Petersburg FL, when Verna was invited to visit Jack and his parents for the holidays, where they were working for the winter season.
The next spring, the couple returned to Townsend and continued to help run Peil's Island Lodge for years. In 1958, they purchased the DX Gas Station on Hwy 32 in Townsend and added a Sport Shop and Evinrude dealership. The whole family ran Peil's Service and Sport Shop for 22 years.
Verna and Jack enjoyed early retirement and many years as avid travelers. They greatly enjoyed traveling our beautiful country and had visited all the Wisconsin State Parks, all 50 states and their capitals, as well as all the Canadian Provinces and Mexico. They also established a winter home in Mission, TX.
Verna was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church of Townsend, the McCauslin Lioness Club, and the Good Sam Club.
Verna moved full time to Mission, TX, after her husband Jack's passing in 2002. She lived in Mission for many years. Verna married Roy Bass, on Nov 26, 2006 and very much enjoyed her many years as a Texan. Verna returned to WI to live in Howard, closer to family, in 2017. She also enjoyed many summer activities and travels with her daughters and family as well.
Verna loved her family, friends, community, country, homes and the beauty of nature. God has truly blessed her family.
Verna is survived by daughters Kathy Peil (Jeff Klapper) and Nancy Peil of Green Bay, daughter and grandson Amy and Beau Werlein of Holmen, WI. Verna was preceded in death by her parents, sister Gloria (Ritter), husband Jack, and husband Roy.
Verna was interred at Forest Home Cemetery, in Townsend, WI.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com