Casco - Verna Thiry, 89, of Casco, WI, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born September 27, 1930, in Dykesville, WI, to the late Arthur and Minnie (Dalebroux) DeBaker. She graduated from Luxemburg High School in 1948. She married Dean Thiry at St. Louis Catholic Church in Dykesville on September 9, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2018. Now, in heaven together they are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple owned and operated the Thiry home farm until their retirement in 1993 and then moved to the Village of Casco.
Faith was a very important part of her life. She was a member of the St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln, a member and the treasurer of St. Ann Society, and a communion distributor for many years. She enjoyed helping out at church and working for funeral dinners.
She was especially proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with whom she loved spending time with. She loved working outdoors in the garden and her flowers, and she loved playing cards with friends.
Verna is survived by one daughter, Jean (Ken) Boucher, Casco, and two sons Ken (Terri) Thiry, Sister Bay, Ron (Lisa) Thiry, Kimberly, nine grandchildren, Amy (Rich) Balck, Brian (Marietta) Boucher, Ashley (Chris) Strunk, Nicole Thiry, Heather (Jeff) Paulis, Stacy Thiry, Stephanie Long, Sarah (Sam) Pierre, and Hannah Thiry. Ten great-grandchildren, Alex and Austin Balck, Avery, Evan, and Ian Paulis, Hollie and Jaxson Strunk, Luke and Felix Pierre, and Daniel Boucher; as well as by many wonderful nieces, nephews and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dean Thiry; parents Arthur and Minnie DeBaker; in-laws, Louis and Tillie Thiry Sr.; one sister and brother-in-law Doris (Alvin) Gillis, two brothers, Gilbert DeBaker, Edsel (Dorothy) DeBaker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Beatrice DeBaker, Frank (Evelyn) Thiry, Rita (Joe) Havel, Louis (Loretta) Thiry Jr., Lawrence (Marcella) Thiry, and Florence (Robert) Abts; as well as by nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Edward Looney officiating. Entombment to follow at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be practiced and the wearing of face coverings is required.