Vernie Monfils
Rosiere - Vernie C. Monfils, 90, formerly of Rosiere, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Anna's House in New Franken. Vernie was born on April 18, 1929 to the late David & Ida (Massart) Monfils. He married Catherine Finendale at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln. She preceded him in death on January 29, 2015. Vernie worked as a farmer and enjoyed collecting guns and coins, going to auctions and gun shows.
Vernie is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Adrian (Lynn) Monfils, Luxemburg; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, David (Sarah) Monfils and their children Josephine and Louisa, Amy (Rob) Doubeck and their children, Cali, Keegan, and Ashton, Daniel (Elizabeth) Monfils and their children, Adrian, Harvey, and Kelly; sisters-in-law Genevieve Monfils and Helen Annoye; as well as by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine; brother, Richard Monfils; and sisters, Laura Wautlet and Irene Bellin.
A Private Family Service is being held. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, Casco is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
A special thank you to the staff at Anna's House and Unity Hospice for their care and support.
