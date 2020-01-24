|
|
Vernle Durocher
Coleman - Vernle Charles Durocher, 86, died peacefully in his sleep Thursday morning, January 23, 2020 after a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 60 years, Judith (Stodola) Durocher, his daughter Cheri (Schounard) and her husband Mark, his son Skip Durocher and his wife Ann Novacheck, and his son Stephen and his wife Sarah, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Born and raised in Coleman, he was the son of Edward and Irene Durocher.
After graduating from Coleman High School in 1952, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Fairbanks, Alaska. Upon returning to Coleman in 1956, he met his future wife Judy at a Christmas Night dance at the Blue Spruce in Spruce, Wisconsin. They were married in 1959 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Coleman. He spent the next five years working on a family dairy farm outside of Coleman. In 1965, he and his father bought Karuhn's Standard Station in Coleman, and for the next 23 years, they operated the gas station and sporting goods shop under the name "Durocher's Standard Service". After selling the station in 1987, Vernle spent the next twelve years working as a rural postal carrier until he retired in 1999.
Vernle loved the outdoors. He enjoyed deer hunting with family and friends, and shot many big bucks (and some smaller ones) at deer camps in Florence, Crooked Lake and Klondike. But his real passion was fishing, and he was happiest when he was in his boat on Caldron Falls with a musky pole in his hand. For many years, he served on the Coleman Fire Department, the Coleman Rescue Squad, and as a member of the Coleman Lions Club, the AmVets, the Coleman Sportsmen's Club, and the Rural Letter Carriers Association.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Amy James and the staff at Unity Hospice.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12 Noon at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Coleman. Visitation from 10:30 am to 12 noon, with the Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Coleman Fire Department or Unity Hospice. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020