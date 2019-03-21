Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1307 Lourdes Avenue
De Pere, WI
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1307 Lourdes Avenue
De Pere, WI
Seymour - Vernon J. Hermes, 91, of Seymour, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his home. He was born in Ashwaubenon on March 5, 1928, son of the late Alex and Emma (Sausen) Hermes.

Vern enjoyed having conversations and could comfortably chat with friends and friends-to-be. He loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing in state and out. He also trapped and helped one of his nephews manage his muskrat visitors. Vern retired from Proctor and Gamble after more than 40 years of service, never having missed a day of work.

Survivors include, his brother, Roland (Mary) Hermes; sister-in-law: Jean Hermes; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Vern was preceded in death by a sister, Ann (Carl) Hock; brothers: Norbert (Barbara) Hermes, Merlin (Darlene) Peterson, Joseph Hermes, and Robert Hermes.

A memorial service for Vern will be held Monday, March 25 at 11:00 am in the chapel at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in De Pere (1307 Lourdes Avenue). Family and friends will gather from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the church to celebrate his life.

Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home in Seymour is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to Vernon's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Such contribution may be made through the funeral home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019
