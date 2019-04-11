Services
Rhodes-Charapata Lena - Lena
438 W. Main Street P.O. Box 67
Lena, WI 54139
920-829-6100
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Vernon Kumbalek Obituary
Vernon Kumbalek

Town of Brazeau - Vernon W. Kumbalek, 87, Town of Brazeau, died unexpectedly Monday April 8, 2019 at a local hospital. He was born March 23, 1932 in Two Rivers to Louis and Theresa (Nieman) Kumbalek. Vernon served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On April 3, 1984, Vernon was united in marriage to Luz Villena Napoles in the Philippines.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Luz; two children, Cindy (Mike) Dandini, Texas, Cory Kumbalek, Two Rivers; a stepson, Carlo (Tanya) Villena ,Lena; three grandchildren,; two step grandchildren; three great-grandchildren,; a brother Donald ( Marge) Kumbalek.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, three daughters, Kay, Amy and Kristi; and four siblings.

Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 438 West Main Street, Lena, on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. The memorial service will be held at 12 noon at the funeral home with the Rev Felix Abano officiating. Veteran Honors will follow the service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
