Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
Wake
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:30 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
W1888 Hofa Park Dr.
Hofa Park, WI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
W1888 Hofa Park Dr
Hofa Park, WI
Vernon "Pete" Lasecki


1933 - 2019
Vernon "Pete" Lasecki Obituary
Vernon "Pete" Lasecki

Pulaski - Vernon "Pete" Lasecki, 85, Hofa Park, passed away peacefully Friday, November 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Janet (Gwidt) Lasecki, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.

Pete was born November 27, 1933, in Pulaski, son of the late Herman and Elizabeth (Nicodem) Lasecki. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1951 and then went to serve in the U.S. Army, where he taught what he loved the most, mechanics. After he received his discharge, Pete worked at Northern Shoe, where he met Janet. They were married on June 15, 1968, and started their family in Hofa Park. Known for his expertise in mechanics and fabrication, he then made his living at home, repairing tractors and other equipment for neighbors, friends, and whoever learned of his talents. He was a six-year cancer survivor.

Pete will be remembered for his endless stories, his hard work ethic, and for his recognizable "thumbs up!" He loved TV shows, especially The Price is Right and numerous other game shows. He enjoyed football and, of course, polka music.

A dedicated member of St. Stanislaus Parish in Hofa Park, Pete worked at the church for decades where he enjoyed cutting grass, removing snow, and taking care of other maintenance duties that needed to be done. He was always there to lend a helping hand when needed.

Survivors include his wife, Janet; three sons: Brian Lasecki, Shawano, Jason (Ami) Lasecki, Shawano, and Doug (Leah) Lasecki, Pulaski; three daughters: Deana (Jed) Berndt, Sobieski, Kristen (Ryan) Miskoviak, Pulaski, and Carrie (Andrew) Dudek, Seymour; nine grandchildren: Michelle Lasecki, Dalton, Zach, and Lily Berndt, Kaili Lasecki, Marissa and Alyssa Miskoviak, and Madeline and Josie Lasecki; a sister, Arlene (Cyril) Smith and sisters-in-law: Aurelia Lasecki and Patricia Lasecki.

He is further survived by Janet's siblings: John (Margaret) Gwidt, Regina Maroszek, Betty Kabara, William Gwidt, Pat (Gloria) Gwidt, Marilynn (Leo) Skaletski, Richard (Deb) Gwidt, and Bob Gwidt; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his brothers: Daniel (Anna), Valentine (Regina), Harvey, and Ernest Lasecki; sisters: Evelyn (Nick) Hannagraf, Rita (Clayton) Ingvalsen, Mary (Martin) Themer, and Eleanor Lasecki; Janet's family: Martha (Norbert) Wanek, Ray Gwidt, Florence Gwidt, Sylvester Maroszek, Roman Kabara, Eddy (Gertie) Kabara, and Melanie Gwidt.

The visitation will be held at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, with the Parish Wake Service at 4:30 p.m. The visitation continues after 10:00 a.m. Thursday at St. Stanislaus Church, W1888 Hofa Park Dr., Hofa Park. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Pulaski area veterans.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice for their kind care.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
