Vernon Martin
Luxemburg - Vernon J. Martin, 82, Luxemburg, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Autumn Fields Assisted Living Facility. He was born in Luxemburg on March 7, 1937 to the late Peter P. and Anna A. (Vanden Bush) Martin. Vernon served in the United States Army Reserves from 1955 to 1957. On May 14, 1960 he married Diane M. Ronsman at St. Hubert Church, Sugar Bush. She preceded him in death on October 24, 2006. Vernon was employed as a commercial painter with Modern Painting Co. and OMNI Paint and Glass. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially cutting wood, camping, snowmobiling and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his four children, Brenda (Paul) Hunsader, Green Bay, Mike (Kristi) Martin, all of Green Bay; Linda (Mark) Joniaux, Luxemburg, Cheri (Pete) Kline, Luxemburg; 12 Grandchildren, Kyle Hunsader, Amy (Trevor) Kroll, Kaylen (special friend, Brandon) Martin, Mariah Martin, Connor Martin, Ashley (Chris) Hanold, Kristin (Rob) Delimat, Kelsey (fiancé Travis) Joniaux, Logan (special friend, Christine) Joniaux, Marissa (special friend, Austin) Kline, Courtney Kline and Adam Kline; four great grandchildren, Brynlee and Harper Hanold, Nora and Lily Kroll and Baby Delimat due in July; one brother, John (Charmaine) Martin, Luxemburg; three sisters, Donna Berger, Marilyn (Jim) Rank, Terri (Wally) Nemetz, all of Luxemburg; brothers in law and sisters in law, Dale (Rose) Ronsman, Green Bay; Bonnie Ronsman, New Franken; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Vernon was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; one great granddaughter, Grace Kroll; one brother, Joe Martin; two brothers in law, Roger Ronsman and Don Berger; his father in law and mother in law, Art and Syra Ronsman.
Friends may call 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Closing parish prayer service 7:00 pm with Deacon Bob Miller. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:45 am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. Funeral 11:00 am, Wednesday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of The Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Martin Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
The family wishes to thank the staff of Autumn Fields and Heartland Hospice for the special care given to Vernon.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 22, 2020