Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
Wake
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Willebrord Catholic Church
209 S. Adams St
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Willebrord Catholic Church
209 S. Adams St
Vernon Scherer Obituary
Green Bay - Vernon E. Scherer, 85, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Friends may gather at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Parish Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday morning at St. Willebrord Catholic Church, 209 S. Adams St, from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Andrew Cribben, O. Praem, will preside. Burial in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition and can be found online at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
