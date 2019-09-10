|
|
Vernon Scherer
Green Bay - Vernon E. Scherer, 85, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Friends may gather at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Parish Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday morning at St. Willebrord Catholic Church, 209 S. Adams St, from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Andrew Cribben, O. Praem, will preside. Burial in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition and can be found online at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019