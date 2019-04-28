|
|
Vernon "Vern" Stange
Green Bay - Vernon B. "Vern" Stange, age 89, of Green Bay, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. The son of the late Byron and Linda (Frehse) Stange was born July 18, 1929. He married Genevieve Kaminecki on June 12, 1950 at St. Joseph Church in Green Bay and together they shared nearly 69 years of marriage. Vern served his country in the US Coast Guard during the Korean era. He worked for many years for Morley-Murphy and later retired from Walmart West, which he helped to open. Vern was a man of patience, hard work and kindness with a great sense of humor. He also enjoyed woodworking, was an engineer of wooden boats and a master puzzle builder.
Survivors include his wife, Gen; daughters: Karen (Dan) Cotter, Lynn (Russ Kotecki) Stange, Julie "Moochie" (Bob) Bruss and Rebecca (Mark) Wallschleager; grandchildren: Tracy (Rich) Peters, Dave (friend Stacey) Ver Boort, Dan (Melissa) Ver Boort, Kerry (Eric) DeGroot, Kristi (Jason) Harrill, Danielle (Brian) Trudell, Jessie (Eric) Nordholm, Zachary (Roxanna) Bruss, Nathan (fiancé Brittany) Wallschleager, Ryan "the golden child" (friend Chelsey) Wallschleager; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Shirley (Norman) Ostrenga; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: great-grandchild Jase Ver Boort; two brothers: Donald (Esther) Stange and James (Lucille) Stange.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Monday, April 29, from 3:00pm until the time of service at 5:00pm with Pastor John Kosmoski officiating. Burial will be in Ft. Howard Cemetery, Green Bay.
Our family would like to extend a warm thanks to the caregivers of Unity Hospice, Tracy from Bellin 4th floor, the staff of Emerald Bay and to Alice Rocque Angermier & Cobe for their visits and comfort.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019