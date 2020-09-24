Vernon "Vern" Victor Martzke
Green Bay - Vernon "Vern" Victor Martzke, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Woodside Villa of Green Bay.
Vernon was born on October 14, 1931 in Shawano, a son of the late Theodore and Alma (Lindner) Martzke. He attended and graduated from Shawano High School. Following high school Vern graduated from UW Oshkosh where he met his future wife, RoseMary Hicks. On August 22, 1953 Vern was united in marriage to RoseMary in Gillett. Vern continued his education at UW Madison while working as a math and science teacher, and received his Master's Degree in School Administration. Over the years he worked in various levels of education until becoming the Superintendent for the Alma Area School District. Vern and Rose lived in Alma for 50 years. Following Rose's death in February of 2015, Vern moved to Green Bay to be closer to his family.
Vern enjoyed woodworking, remodeling, and gardening. He and Rose loved antiquing for old glass ware. He was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Alma where he was a choir director, church council member, and council president. After retiring from education, Vern was elected to two terms as a Buffalo County Supervisor, the last of which was as President. Vern also served as the Buffalo County Food Pantry manager, along with Rose for many years. He was also a member of the Alma Lions Club.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Doug (Mary Kaye) Martzke of Green Bay, Kristin (Brent) Schneider of Andover, MN, Jeff (Nikki) Martzke of Nelson, BC, and Lisa (Bruce) Deemer of Marshfield; his grandchildren, Erica (Johnathan) Novak, Brandon (Lindsey) Martzke, Jason Schneider, Amelia and Willem Martzke, Emily (fiancé Paul Ojambo) Goeppinger, and Mariah Goeppinger; great-grandchildren, Carter and Emmett Novak, and Eve and Rhett Martzke; sisters-in-law, Norma Martzke and Beverly Hicks; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Willard, and Eldor; and his grandson, Ryan Schneider.
An outdoor funeral service for Vernon will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Jakobi Lutheran Church, Town of Richmond. Pastor Travis Kleinschmidt will officiate. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM and continue until the time of service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully asks all in attendance to wear masks, and encourages social distancing.
"The family sends a special thank you to the staff at Woodside Villa and Unity Hospice for the care and support given to Vernon."