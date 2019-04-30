|
|
Verona A. Faltynski, age 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Unity Hospice surrounded by her family. She was born on July 11, 1939 in Green Bay the daughter of the late Marcella (Pokorny) DeBaker and Russell Duprey. Verona was a 1957 graduate of East High School. She was united in marriage on October 6, 1960 to Robert J. Faltynski. Their marriage was blessed with three children. Verona enjoyed bowling, playing cribbage, and spending time with her sisters.
Verona is survived by her children: Todd (Kathleen) Faltynski of Germantown, Jeff (Dana Herwald) Faltynski, and Lauren (Ron) Daley both of Green Bay; three grandchildren: Anthony Faltynski, Danny Pagac, and Raeann Daley; three sisters: Louise (Matt) Erickson, Yvonne (Ron) Hager, and Joann (Tim) Nilsson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded by her husband, Robert, and one brother, Robert (Judy) DuPrey.
Memorial Service for Verona will be on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1731 St Agnes Dr, Green Bay, with Rev. Scott Malme officiating. Friends and family may gather at the church from 9:00 am until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Shrine of Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Unity Hospice for their wonderful care that was given to mom. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019