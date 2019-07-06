|
Veronica Butz
Howard - Veronica R. Butz, 86, Howard, passed away surrounded by her family, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1932.
Friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., Howard, tomorrow, Tuesday, July 9, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m at the church. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 6 to July 8, 2019