Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
2597 Glendale Ave.
Howard, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
2597 Glendale Ave
Howard, WI
Veronica Butz


1932 - 2019
Veronica Butz Obituary
Veronica Butz

Howard - Veronica R. Butz, 86, Howard, passed away surrounded by her family, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1932.

Friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., Howard, tomorrow, Tuesday, July 9, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m at the church. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 6 to July 8, 2019
