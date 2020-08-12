Vickie Baker
Green Bay - Vickie Sue Baker, 68, resident of Hobart, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on December 27, 1951, to Dorothy Barre (Brehm) and Vernon E. Barre in Greenwich, OH. She attended South Central High School in Greenwich, OH. Vickie married Bruce Baker on December 27, 1969, at First United Methodist Church in Greenwich, OH.
Vickie worked as a dental professional, serving many different positions over 50 years. She loved going to flea markets and antique stores, looking for that one special item. Then decorated her home to provide an inviting and warm atmosphere. She also had a passion for flowers and gardening.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Bruce Baker; mother Dorothy Barre (Brehm); their children, Jeremy Baker (Amy), Nichole Corpus (Juan) and Bruce Nicholas Baker (Beatriz) ; grandchildren; Lance Krajewski, Cole Krajewski, Mya Marchant, Daniela Luna, Mason Baker, Ethan Baker, Ivan Baker, Cambri Baker, Camilla Baker and Leo Baker; great-grandchildren, Tristan Krajewski and Liam Krajewski.
She is further survived by her siblings, Vernon Eugene (Cindy) Barre, Melinda May (Phillip) Gonzalez (Barre), and David Gordon (Jen) Barre.
Vickie is preceded in death by her father, Vernon Eugene Barre; her nephew Shawn Barre; and her grandson Camden Allan Baker.
Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N Tenth St. in De Pere, WI. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe St., Green Bay with Pastor David Wilkinson officiating. Burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please visit www.ryanfh.com
if you wish to leave an online condolence for the Baker family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
in Vickie's name would be appreciated.
The Baker family would like to thank the Alzheimer's Association
, ADRC-Brown County, Curative Connection, and Southern Care Hospice (Terri, Kristin and Erin) for the wonderful care, support, and love given to Vickie and her family.