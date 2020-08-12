1/1
Vickie Baker
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickie Baker

Green Bay - Vickie Sue Baker, 68, resident of Hobart, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on December 27, 1951, to Dorothy Barre (Brehm) and Vernon E. Barre in Greenwich, OH. She attended South Central High School in Greenwich, OH. Vickie married Bruce Baker on December 27, 1969, at First United Methodist Church in Greenwich, OH.

Vickie worked as a dental professional, serving many different positions over 50 years. She loved going to flea markets and antique stores, looking for that one special item. Then decorated her home to provide an inviting and warm atmosphere. She also had a passion for flowers and gardening.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Bruce Baker; mother Dorothy Barre (Brehm); their children, Jeremy Baker (Amy), Nichole Corpus (Juan) and Bruce Nicholas Baker (Beatriz) ; grandchildren; Lance Krajewski, Cole Krajewski, Mya Marchant, Daniela Luna, Mason Baker, Ethan Baker, Ivan Baker, Cambri Baker, Camilla Baker and Leo Baker; great-grandchildren, Tristan Krajewski and Liam Krajewski.

She is further survived by her siblings, Vernon Eugene (Cindy) Barre, Melinda May (Phillip) Gonzalez (Barre), and David Gordon (Jen) Barre.

Vickie is preceded in death by her father, Vernon Eugene Barre; her nephew Shawn Barre; and her grandson Camden Allan Baker.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N Tenth St. in De Pere, WI. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe St., Green Bay with Pastor David Wilkinson officiating. Burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please visit www.ryanfh.com if you wish to leave an online condolence for the Baker family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association in Vickie's name would be appreciated.

The Baker family would like to thank the Alzheimer's Association, ADRC-Brown County, Curative Connection, and Southern Care Hospice (Terri, Kristin and Erin) for the wonderful care, support, and love given to Vickie and her family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved