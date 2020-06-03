Vicky (VanCampenhout) DelfeldGreen Bay - Vicky (VanCampenhout) Delfeld, 64, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, June 2, 2020. Born on September 26, 1955, she is the daughter of Robert VanCampenhout and the late Nancy (Steeno) VanCampenhout. She married Jerome Delfeld on June 22,1996, at Heritage Hill, and he preceded her in death on August 31, 1996. Vicky was a nurse for many years working at St. Vincents and a number of nursing homes.She is survived by her father, Robert VanCampenhout; three children, Brooke Eades, Robert Robillard, and Christopher Robillard; siblings, Wendy (Keith) Kroening, and Eric (Denise) VanCampenhout.Vicky was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy VanCampenhout; sister, Lynn Chambers.In accordance with her wishes no memorial service will be held.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Deckner Manor and the Green Bay Police Department.