Vicky GerondaleGreen Bay - Vicky Gerondale, 63, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at a local hospital. She was born in Green Bay, WI on February 8, 1957. Vicky enjoyed being outdoors, looked forward to family gatherings, liked to go fishing with her mother, and was a creator of foods. Vicky loved music, going to concerts, and she could get back stage passes. She always made sure to go see her brother Dean when Tip Top shows were close to Green Bay. Vicky had a great sense of humor, enjoyed game shows, and soap's. Her greatest moments in life was spending time with her granddaughter, Brooklynn.Survived by brothers, Dean and Butch Trepanier; sisters, Marilyn Kadinger, Gloria Murphy, Patty Werner; children, Laura and Mike.Proceeded in death by mother, Deloris Newman; father, Clayton Trepanier; brother, Richie Trepanier.Services will be at Botanical Gardens on Sunday, October 18th, 10:30am-2:30pm. Gathering to follow at 1110 N Buchanan Street.