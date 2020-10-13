1/1
Vicky Gerondale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vicky Gerondale

Green Bay - Vicky Gerondale, 63, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at a local hospital. She was born in Green Bay, WI on February 8, 1957. Vicky enjoyed being outdoors, looked forward to family gatherings, liked to go fishing with her mother, and was a creator of foods. Vicky loved music, going to concerts, and she could get back stage passes. She always made sure to go see her brother Dean when Tip Top shows were close to Green Bay. Vicky had a great sense of humor, enjoyed game shows, and soap's. Her greatest moments in life was spending time with her granddaughter, Brooklynn.

Survived by brothers, Dean and Butch Trepanier; sisters, Marilyn Kadinger, Gloria Murphy, Patty Werner; children, Laura and Mike.

Proceeded in death by mother, Deloris Newman; father, Clayton Trepanier; brother, Richie Trepanier.

Services will be at Botanical Gardens on Sunday, October 18th, 10:30am-2:30pm. Gathering to follow at 1110 N Buchanan Street.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simply Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved