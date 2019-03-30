Victor A. Reivitis



Green Bay - On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Victor Reivitis, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 80.



Vic was born on July 19, 1938 in Riga, Latvia to Vacslavs and Helena Reivitis. On March 3, 1949, Vic and his brother, Ed, moved to America with their parents and settled in St. Cloud, MN, where they lived until 1951, when they moved to Chicago. Vic started his automotive career working for his brother, Ed, at Automatic Motors, Inc. He then went on to work at Yineman-Dorsch Ford. He ended his 16-year career at Yineman-Dorsch as Parts and Service Manager. He then went on to Van Boxtel Ford as Parts and Service Director. He retired at 68 years of age. Vic then went on to work part-time for two years at the Koehne Sons Dealership as a consultant. He truly enjoyed his career in automobiles and was well respected in the area. On October 13, 1962, he married Theresa (Terri) Wauters at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Green Bay. They raised one son, Chris, and one daughter, Carrie.



Vic had an enthusiasm for sports and hobbies. He played semi-pro football in 1957 with the Manitowoc Chiefs, raced stock cars, played baseball and bowled for many years in many different leagues. He thoroughly enjoyed his time coaching a youth football team and was involved with youth hockey with his son, Chris. He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling and cookouts at the pool. He enjoyed vacations with his wife and sister-in-law, Marleen. They referred to their vacations as "college tours" because they were visiting their kids at college. They also traveled to Hawaii, Aruba, Bahamas and Florida. He took great joy watching his grandsons at sporting events and his granddaughter at figure skating shows. He looked forward to Tuesday lunches with his nephew, Tom, and an annual trip to Sammy's Pizza to celebrate his birthday with his family.



Vic is survived by his wife, Terri; son, Chris (Bekki) Reivitis, Winder, GA and children Jack, Isaac, Graham and Hudson; daughter, Carrie (Greg) Nystrom, Green Bay and children, Reese and Luke; sisters-in-law, Lena Reivitis, Bonnie (Roy) McGuire, Marleen Gallenberger, Mary Wauters and Susie Wauters; and many nieces and nephews.



Vic is preceded in death by his parents and Terri's parents, Jack and Rose Wauters; brother, Ed; aunt, Alexandra Putenis; and Terri's two brothers, Fritz and Dick.



Visitation for Vic will be held Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth Street, from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Abbot Dane Radecki officiating. Interment at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Vic's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.



The family would like to thank the 9th floor staff at St. Vincent Hospital for their compassionate care.