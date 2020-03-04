|
Victor Piontek
Green Bay - Victor J. Piontek, 84, Green Bay, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born in Green Bay on February 6, 1936, to the late Peter and Anna (Ostrenga) Piontek. Vic graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1954. On Sept. 10, 1955, he married June J. LeFevre in Green Bay. He served in the Naval Reserve for 8 years. Vic was proud of being invited to speak at the National Bakery Association Convention and his time spent coaching youth hockey and T-ball. He was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Vic enjoyed bowling, playing cards, golf and trips to the cabin. Vic was an avid sports fan and fantasy football enthusiast. He greatly loved traveling, especially to Vegas.
Vic will be missed by his long-time companion, Karen Foley; his children, Karen Swiecichowski (special friend, Pat), Vicki (Mike) Warden, Steve (Lori) Piontek, and Tom (Kim) Piontek; grandchildren, Kyle (Liz), Kory, Kristin (David), Dennis, Tony, Michael, Bryan (Kathy), Beth (Norm), Megan (Ricky), Craig, Andy, Aaron (Casey), Jessilyn (Ben), Matthew (Hope), Re'Anna, Jon (Brittany) and Chris; great grandchildren, Jackson, Viola, Oliver, Alana, Zander, Kayden, Isaac, Emmett, Madeline, Caroline, Ellie, Brayden and Lucy; Karen Foley's children, Troy, Bethany, and Briana (deceased); and her grandchildren, Airon, August, Emma and Caleb; siblings, Ronald (Rose) Piontek and Marlene (Darold) Danielski; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marion (Don) Schultz, Janice (Rodger) Doemel, Al (Dottie) LeFevre, Linda (Dan) Herfort; and many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Vic is preceded in death by his wife, June and his brother, Ray (Carol) Piontek.
Visitation will be at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew St., from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, with a Parish Wake Service starting at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, with Rev. Robert Kabat officiating the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
In lieu of flowers please send a memorial contribution in Vic's memory to the .
Vic's family would like to thank the staffs of Bellin Cardiology and Unity Hospice for their excellent care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020