Victoria "Vickie" Lynn Crevier
Green Bay - Victoria "Vickie" Lynn Crevier, 62, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, with her family at her side. Vickie was born on March 31, 1957, in Tacoma, WA, to the late Larry and Rosemary Roberts. She was a graduate of Green Bay West High School. On July 24, 1982 Vickie married Gordon Crevier. Vickie was an avid Packer fan. She was an excellent with cross stitch making many elegant pieces for family and friends. Vickie especially loved her time with her family whom she was very proud of.
Vickie will be sadly missed by her husband of 37 years, Gordon; her daughters, Nicole (Patrick Davis) Roberts Crevier and Amber Lynn (Jeffrey) Gillis; grandchildren, Aiden Delfosse, Matthew Davis, Eli Gillis, Oliver Gillis; siblings, Roger (Christa) Roberts, Michael (Jolene) Roberts, Walter (Missy) Roberts and Greg Roberts; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan (Tina) Crevier, Becky (Dan) Miller, Rich (Nancy) Crevier, and Debbie (Donnie) Vanden Avond. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other friends and family.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents Larry and Rosemary; in-laws, Harvey and Beverly, and grandson, Conner Crevier.
Friends may call on Tuesday, July 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1224 12th Ave., from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dave Schmidt officiating. Burial will be at Fort Howard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy a memorial fund will be established in Vickie's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
The family extends a special thank you to all the kind and dedicated staff who cared for Vickie over the years. The staff at Comfort Keepers, 2nd and 4th floor staff at Bellin Hospital and to Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 27 to July 29, 2019