Victoria Palushik
Green Bay - Victoria V (Briesemeister) Palushik, 77, passed away on April 10, 2020 peacefully with her daughter by her side after a long battle of cancer. Born October 16, 1942 in Milwaukee to the late Virginia (Herse) and Anthony Briesemeister.
She was a LPN for many years at the Gillett Nursing home until her health wouldn't allow her to. Victoria enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, doing puzzles and word searches.
She is survived by her son Curtis (Bobbie) Baldwin, Daughter Vicky(Kurt) Boulanger; Grandchildren Zach (Nicole) Baldwin, Carissa Baldwin (Ryan DeGrand), Alex Baldwin, Crystal (Rob) Hemming, Jeff Kandt, and Sean Boulanger; 5 Great Grand Children and her cat Lucky.
Victoria was proceeded in death by her parents and siblings, infant son William, and daughter Kathleen.
Due to Covid-19 a gathering will be held at a later date.
Vicky would like to thank Marsha for her loving support and care for Victoria.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020