Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
435 Wisconsin Avenue
Denmark, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
435 Wisconsin Avenue
Denmark, WI
Vida Hansen-Jorgensen


1920 - 2019
Vida Hansen-Jorgensen Obituary
Vida Hansen-Jorgensen

Denmark - Vita Hansen-Jorgensen, age 99, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Family and friends may visit at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Avenue, Denmark, on Monday, September 30, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Funeral Service for Vita will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Andrew D. Zoerb officiating. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
