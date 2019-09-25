|
|
Vida Hansen-Jorgensen
Denmark - Vita Hansen-Jorgensen, age 99, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Family and friends may visit at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Avenue, Denmark, on Monday, September 30, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Funeral Service for Vita will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Andrew D. Zoerb officiating. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019