Viki E. Wells-Valentine
Suamico - Viki E. Wells-Valentine, 70, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1949, in Oshkosh, WI to Raymond and Renate (Blachowski) Hansen.
Viki was a graduate of Sisters of Our Lady of Charity, in Howard. She lived most of her life in Milwaukee then made her home in Suamico.
Viki loved fishing, bowling and playing cribbage. She was a positive person and could make friends out of anyone. Viki was the life of the party with her unicorn and rainbow disposition of life.
She is survived by her children, Scott (Cheryl) Kissinger, Danielle (Charles) Ollie, Denise Creech, Dana (Mike Wolf) Wells, and Dominic (Sean) Kissinger-Lips; grandchildren, Jessica, Briana, Lalena, Antonio (Diamond), Donald, Eleyna, Lilleya, Charles, Jr., Joshua, Alijah, Isabella, Adam, Alissa (T.J.), Hillary, Danielle, Mariah, Jena (Morgan), Kylee, Jeremiah (Jada); honorary grandchild, Adler; great-grandchildren, Antonio III, Askari, Shyanne, Kendyll, Elijah, Elloise; her siblings, Renny (Brad) Goddard, Margaret "Peggy" (Bill) Stack, Jenny Selissen (fiancé, Russ), Mark (Barb) Hansen, Timothy (Patti) Warner; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her infant children, Dana and James.
No formal services will be held. Please join our family to Celebrate the Life of Viki E. Wells (Valentine) on Saturday, April 27 at the Four Way Restaurant, 1801 Riverside Dr., Suamico starting a noon.
A second Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Network Bar, 9541 W. Cleveland Ave., West Allis, on Sunday, April 28 starting at 3 p.m. Just a place for us to gather to honor our Mother.
We hope you will be able to make one or both of her Celebrations! Please RSVP for one or both to [email protected]
Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019