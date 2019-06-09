|
|
Vincent J. Foscato
Wabeno - Foscato, Vincent J. (Vince or Bud), age 92, of Wabeno, WI, passed peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, Rhinelander, with family by his side.
Catholic Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Ambrose Parish, Wabeno, WI. Visitation will be at the church, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with military honors to follow at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery. For complete obituary and online condolences, please see www.weberhillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2019