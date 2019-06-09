Services
Suminski Weber Hill Funeral Home
1768 Oconto Avenue
Wabeno, WI 54566
(715) 473-3131
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Parish
Wabeno, WI
View Map
Vincent J. Foscato Obituary
Vincent J. Foscato

Wabeno - Foscato, Vincent J. (Vince or Bud), age 92, of Wabeno, WI, passed peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, Rhinelander, with family by his side.

Catholic Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Ambrose Parish, Wabeno, WI. Visitation will be at the church, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with military honors to follow at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery. For complete obituary and online condolences, please see www.weberhillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2019
