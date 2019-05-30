|
Vincent K. Flynn
King - Vincent K. Flynn, age 86 of King, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at WI Veterans Home in King. Vincent was born on February 2, 1933, son of the late Wilbur and Ione (Coates) Flynn in Appleton, WI. He enlisted in the United States Army on September 6, 1951 in Milwaukee, WI and was honorably discharged on September 8, 1954 in Fort Sheridan, IL. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force on April 20, 1955 in Milwaukee, WI and was honorably discharged on November 27, 1959 in New Jersey. Vincent then married Ann Marie Sice on December 19, 1959 in Willington, DE. They made their home in Green Bay, WI.
Vincent is survived by his wife Ann of Green Bay; children Tim (Julie) Flynn of Green Bay, Kelly (John) Burke of Sturgeon Bay, Molly (John) Peterson of Wausau, Patrick (Mary) Flynn of Green Bay, Michael (Tara) Flynn of Green Bay; grandchildren, Sara Burke, Sean Burke, Adam Peterson, Amanda Peterson, Jack Peterson, Brianna (Spencer) Baranczyk, Brooke Flynn, Eryn Flynn, Ryan Flynn; sister Carol (Richard) Snook; special niece Mary Troxell; also many other relatives and friends. Vincent is preceded in death by his parents, brother James "Bud", and sister Patricia.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 5th, at the Main Chapel in King. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until time of service at the Main Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service at Central WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Organization or the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 30, 2019